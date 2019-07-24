With the Rugby World Cup edging closer, the All Blacks have featured in a campaign to promote safer driving in Japan.

Working with AIG and Tokyo-based advertising agency TBWA/Hakuhodo, the All Blacks have appeared in a video to help prepare tourists for what to expect if they plan on driving while in Japan.

The country is readying itself for an unprecedented influx of overseas visitors for the 2019 Rugby World Cup as well as the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. There are an estimated 40 million travelers expected in 2020, which is roughly a third of the entire Japanese population.

TBWA/Hakuhodo states rental car use by tourists in Japan has increased 230 per cent over the past two years, due partly to the introduction of an unlimited highway pass for tourists in 2017, combined with local taxi fees being the second most expensive in the world.

Overseas drivers are now four times more likely to be involved in accidents than Japanese drivers, so AIG identified a growing need to reduce potential traveler-related risks, caused simply by tourists not understanding local rules.