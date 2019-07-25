The All Blacks and Springboks will clash for the 98th time on Saturday. The Herald lists the top 10 encounters between the two great rugby rivals.

10) 2014 Rugby Championship, Ellis Park - South Africa 27, New Zealand 25

Handré Pollard of the Springboks dives over to score in a tight win over the All Blacks, 2014. Photo / Photosport
A gripping contest which showcased an emerging creative spirit from the Springboks. The home side was rampant in the first half, the All Blacks defiant in halting the onslaught in the second. In keeping with the history of these two famed rugby warriors, controversy reigned. Pat Lambie's massive winning penalty came thanks to a contentious high tackle decision against Liam Messam.

9) 2018 Rugby Championship, Loftus Versfeld - South Africa 30, New Zealand 32

8) 2018 Rugby Championship, Westpac Stadium - New Zealand 34, South Africa 36

7) 1981 third test, Eden Park - New Zealand 25, South Africa 22

6) 1956 fourth test, Eden Park - New Zealand 11, South Africa 5

5) 2010 Tri Nations, Soweto - New Zealand 29, South Africa 22

4) 2015 World Cup semifinal, Twickenham - New Zealand 20, South Africa 18

3) 1996 second test, Loftus Versfeld - South Africa 26, New Zealand 33

2) 1995 World Cup final, Ellis Park - South Africa 15, New Zealand 12

1) 2013 Rugby Championship, Ellis Park - South Africa 27, New Zealand 38