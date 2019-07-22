All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has rubbished the importance of world rankings ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

If New Zealand had lost to Argentina on Sunday, they could have lost the top spot to Wales depending on the margin of defeat.

Hansen says the rankings mean nothing ahead of a World Cup.

"World ranking is an outcome of what you do so it has nothing to do with the World Cup because you don't win the World Cup if you're the number one team," Hansen said yesterday.

Advertisement

He says they've shown that many times, particularly in 2007 when they were entered number one and exited in the quarter-finals.

The All Blacks have held the top spot for almost a decade. They moved to number one on November 16, 2009, taking the spot from the Springboks after South Africa beat New Zealand three straight times earlier that season.

The rugby ranking system was brought in by World Rugby just before the 2003 World Cup. Since then the All Blacks have held the top spot for more than 13 years.

Midfielder Sonny Bill Williams is fit for selection for Saturday's test against South Africa in the capital, as is Shannon Frizell.