When the full-time whistle of the Netball World Cup grand final sounded, Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman mirrored the expression of every Kiwi netball fan across the nation.

Her face frozen blank and expressionless, it took a moment for everything to sink in. A quick glance up at the scoreboard confirmed what Langman was struggling to believe and suddenly the Ferns captain - like the rest of the country - was bursting with joy.

The Silver Ferns had won the 2019 Netball World Cup.

New Zealand's Laura Langman lifts the Netball World Cup trophy. Photo / Getty
It was no fluke, with both the England Roses (in the semifinal) and the Australian

