Cheree Kinnear rates the players of the Silver Ferns following their 52-51 Netball World Cup grand final win over the Australian Diamonds.

Maria Folau 8

A few early nerves saw Folau make some uncharacteristic errors in the shooting circle.

Finishing up with an 80 per cent performance is far from her best but it was her experience that ultimately shone through when it mattered.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 10

Another stunning outing for Ekenasio sees her earn a back-to-back 10.

Netting 24/26 at 92 per cent, Ekenasio was accurate when the Ferns needed her most and made combating the Australian's staunch defence

