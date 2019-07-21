Cheree Kinnear rates the players of the Silver Ferns following their 52-51 Netball World Cup grand final win over the Australian Diamonds.

Maria Folau 8

A few early nerves saw Folau make some uncharacteristic errors in the shooting circle.

Finishing up with an 80 per cent performance is far from her best but it was her experience that ultimately shone through when it mattered.

Advertisement

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 10

Another stunning outing for Ekenasio sees her earn a back-to-back 10.

Netting 24/26 at 92 per cent, Ekenasio was accurate when the Ferns needed her most and made combating the Australian's staunch defence style look easy.

Silver Ferns shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio. Photo / Getty

Gina Crampton 9

Crampton was firing in the midcourt alongside captain Laura Langman.

With 25 centre pass receives and 28 feeds, the young Silver Fern stood up with a full 60-minute performance.

Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman in action. Photo / Getty

Laura Langman 10

Langman led her team with patience and direction once again – something which used to be the side's greatest weakness.

Acting as the glue holding everyone together, Langman played with passion and heart.

Katrina Rore 8

Rore continued making strides in the wing defence bib and was once again a great addition to the midcourt.

Disrupting the Australian's flow at critical moments, Rore's niggly defence style was to credit for many of the Ferns' timely turnovers.

Casey Kopua of New Zealand and Stephanie Wood of Australia struggle for the ball. Photo / Getty

Casey Kopua 9

If anyone can combat the likes of towering Australian shooters Gretel Tippett and Caitlin Bassett, it's Kopua.

The Silver Ferns veteran looked determined to make her final outing in the black dress worth it with plenty of timely tips and two intercepts.

Jane Watson 9

In another stellar outing, Watson was relentless in the defence circle.

Snatching intercepts with tactical aerial play, Watson deserved to be hailed as one of the top defenders of the tournament.