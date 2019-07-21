Silver Fern veteran Casey Kopua was the world champion star until her three-year-old daughter Maia stole the show.

The post-final interview turned into a cute never-to-forget moment between mother and daughter.

As Kopua answered questions on Sky Sports following the thrilling one goal victory over Australia in Liverpool, Maia began licking her mum's neck and shoulder.

"Do you like the taste of sweat?" the BBC interviewer asked Maia, while her mum explained that she liked the saltiness.

Prompted to help celebrate, the toddler raised an arm in triumph and managed an impressive wave.

Yay Silver Ferns, smashed it!! Fave moment apart from how much we killed it was Casey Kopua’s daughter licking her sweaty mum on live TV 😍😍 So worth getting up for — Michelle Duff (@michelle_duff) July 21, 2019

Licking your Mum on live tv. Brilliant, Casey Kopua. @SilverFernsNZ pic.twitter.com/2XX9wqUitr — Rebecca Clark (@VeggieBecs) July 21, 2019

Casey Kopua interviewing whilst holding her little one. Oh and the wee one is licking the sweat of mama! 🤣🤣🤣 TV gold! #NWC2019 Nice one @SilverFernsNZ !!! — James Iain MacRae (@jmacrae82) July 21, 2019

There was plenty of praise on social media for the Silver Ferns with the All Blacks managing to catch the ending after arriving from Argentina this morning.

We touched down back home in the nick of time to watch @SilverFernsNZ win the @NetballWorldCup! Congratulations team, you have done New Zealand proud! 🏆🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/8ogpoeHvX8 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 21, 2019

Congratulations @SilverFernsNZ World Champions 🌏🏆👏👏👏 — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) July 21, 2019

What a champion! Glad she gets to leave a winner. pic.twitter.com/COTipwmcye — Lima Sopoaga (@LimaSopoaga) July 21, 2019

Go on the kiwi’s 🇳🇿🇳🇿 https://t.co/RytrFmkv7I — Chris Wood (@officialcwood) July 21, 2019

WHAT. https://t.co/e0QbvoiNZI 🔥🙌🏽🏆

So proud to be a kiwi, so much about this journey to talk about!

Coach, players, comebacks, roles,step ups...

Big moments are won by big players but big teams create the opportunity 🔥🖤🙌🏽🌿🥝🏆 #WorldChampions https://t.co/Y7zXX87GsR — Niall Williams (@nizzlewilliams) July 21, 2019