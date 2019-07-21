The All Blacks' bid to win the Rugby Championship got off to a flying start in Buenos Aires.

You know an All Blacks team is having a bad day when Ben Smith misses the high balls, in one case altogether.

But as any good student of the Rugby World Cup knows, it doesn't pay to do really well in the lead-up games before the tournament.

Actually, England swept all before them as they charged towards glory in 2003. This included their second-ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, and annihilating all comers in the Six Nations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But we

Related articles: