Noeline Taurua is a netballing genius.

How else do you explain her 11-month transformation of the Silver Ferns?

From rock bottom to back where New Zealand netball belongs, sporting resurrections don't come any more seamless.

No other netball figure could have guided the Ferns to an unlikely World Cup final in Liverpool, from fourth-ranked in the world, not so soon after last year's Commonwealth Games capitulation where New Zealand lost to Malawi and failed to medal for the first time.

Advertisement

Stunning England 47-45 on their home court, in an intimidating, fever-pitch atmosphere, is an astonishing feat after such near nadir.

"We're already winners in our mind but, far out, that gold medal is dangling in front of us so what's one more step?" an emotional Taurua said.

New Zealand and Australia contesting their sixth World Cup final in succession is misleading because it suggests nothing has changed when, in fact, everything changed.

The Ferns were turned upside down since losing to the Diamonds four years ago in Sydney.

Before this rebirth they last beat England almost two years ago, losing the past four matches to the Red Roses.

Yet here the Ferns had England crumbling at crucial times.

The same England that pre-World Cup were destined, certainly determined, to prove their Commonwealth gold medal was no one-off upset. They strutted, chests puffed out, only to be upstaged.

The Ferns were written off, scoffed at, all locals scripting an English finale with Australia; a repeat of their Games gold medal match.

With a quiet confidence in her 12-strong squad, Taurua had other ideas.

New Zealand players celebrate after beating England in the Netball World Cup semifinal, at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

She first coaxed back influential veterans Laura Langman and Casey Kopua, then drove ruthless standards around fitness and responsibility, while throughout retaining faith her vision would click when it mattered most.

How right she has been.

Taurua doesn't mind rocking the establishment. She goes about building a culture in her own way.

New Zealand, Australia, Liverpool, wherever she goes, success follows.

"I know my way and the method to the madness. It's about going through each stage, building on our history with the silver fern and using that as a strength and progressing it," Taurua said.

"There's always that question mark. I sort of knew but I had to wait and see. There's been a lot going on behind the scenes. Everyone has contributed.

"You can only plan and strategise so much. It's not until you get out there and put the action to the words. We're in the big dance and we already feel we've won in some respects, hopefully that will also allow us to release and play.

"We've been chipping away every day, and every time we're together, and it's starting to come together at the right time. I can't wait for tomorrow."

England players react after losing their Netball World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

The Ferns' one-goal defeat to Australia in their final group match, when they stormed back from eight down to almost level at the death, offered the first signs this side had turned a corner.

Despite blowing several leads and falling four behind at halftime in the tense semifinal against England, the composure and character to respond made victory that much more impressive.

Whatever happens against Australia, the Ferns have exceeded expectations, but they want more. Those who have endured such strain and frustration since the Games will now relish the chance to approach the final with confidence to let the ball go and have a proper crack.

Shooters Maria Folau and Ameliaranne Ekenasio are on form; Kopua and Jane Watson an aggressive, ball-winning defensive pairing. Katrina Rore is thriving at wing defence, too.

A general view of the match action between England and New Zealand during their Netball World Cup match in Liverpool, England, Saturday July 20, 2019. Photo / AP

If Taurua can get enough from mixing and matching Gina Crampton with Shannon Saunders at wing attack, Laura Langman will do the rest.

"Coming off the Australian game I rated it probably a six or seven," Taurua said. "Even though we were one behind and we had a great fightback there was stuff we kept repetitively doing and we're better than that.

"Defensively we got ourselves pulled apart and didn't work as a unit. We'll get a lot of heart from this, as we did against Australia, leading into the final.

"Our own self-confidence and being able to deliver under pressure is the most pleasing things we can take through."

With Taurua at the helm, anything seems possible.

Even Australia, winners of the last three World Cups, are not to be feared.