Noeline Taurua is a netballing genius.

How else do you explain her 11-month transformation of the Silver Ferns?

From rock bottom to back where New Zealand netball belongs, sporting resurrections don't come any more seamless.

No other netball figure could have guided the Ferns to an unlikely World Cup final in Liverpool, from fourth-ranked in the world, not so soon after last year's Commonwealth Games capitulation where New Zealand lost to Malawi and failed to medal for the first time.

Stunning England 47-45 on their home court, in an intimidating, fever-pitch atmosphere, is an astonishing feat after such near nadir.

