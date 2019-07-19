Not that we needed any more evidence but Shaquille O'Neal is still living his best life at age 47.

The NBA legend — who seamlessly transitioned to a post-basketball career that's seen him become part of one of the best studio shows in sport on TNT, not to mention his business interests — is still having a lot of fun.

The 216cm giant is in Belgium for the popular Tomorrowland festival and popped up in the front row for Kill the Noise's set.

It's not the first time Shaq, who also spins records under the moniker DJ Diesel, has surprised partygoers by mixing it in the moshpit.

Let's hope they repay the favour and make it to his set.