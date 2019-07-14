The famed hawk keeps pigeons at bay so the courts and the players can remain … clean.

Imagine the fluttering kerfuffle.

Roger Federer is serving for the Wimbledon title. He tosses the ball and cranes his neck.

Plop. A gift from a pigeon, right on the forehead.

Luckily, something like that hasn't happened. At least not yet, not during a big match in recent memory.

For that, Wimbledon can thank a brown and chestnut bird of prey with keen eyes, a 4-foot wingspan and bone-crushing talons. His name is Rufus the Hawk, and he plays a crucial role at the

