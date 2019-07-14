By Niall Anderson at Lord's

It's easier to say with the Cricket World Cup trophy sitting next to him, but victorious England captain Eoin Morgan believes the Black Caps had a better World Cup than England.

Where that comment sits on the scale of sincerity to modesty is hard to parse, but not in question is Morgan's admiration of his New Zealand rivals, after his England side won an incredible final thanks to the slimmest of margins - a Super Over tiebreaker.

When asked if he has any empathy for his vanquished opponent, Morgan was quick to recognise the Black Caps' performance – not just today, but throughout the tournament.

"Absolutely. Definitely. I think they've been incredible throughout the tournament. They've actually been through a better tournament than we have.

"The fact a trophy is sitting here - we got the rub of the green today. New Zealand throughout the group stages were absolutely outstanding, very consistent and in the semifinal were very ruthless in playing against India, India are an extremely strong team.

"I commend the Black Caps and Kane [Williamson], they have been incredible, a hugely admirable team."

The two sides hold similar characteristics – Morgan has constantly credited Brendon McCullum and his 2015 Black Caps side as the inspiration for England's ODI rise – and also had similar slumps during the tournament.

England suffered defeats to Pakistan, Australia and Sri Lanka, having to come out on top in several must-win games to even make the semifinals, while the Black Caps were unbeaten through their first six pool games, but went into the knockout stage on the back of three straight defeats.

However, they were two worthy finalists, and would have both been worthy winners, with Morgan full of praise not only for the Black Caps' play on the field, but their overall conduct and ethos.

"The spirit, the way they play, the fight they show and the fact they have done it for an extremely long time. We're only newcomers to this and we want to be as consistent as them come the next World Cup, with aspirations like that.

"And I think the most admirable thing is the way they played their cricket. To consistently perform and compete against the very best on different stages throughout the year, they are the best, and they do it in a fashion that you'd have no qualms in turning around to your kid and saying 'Please idolise these guys'.

"They are very admirable."

