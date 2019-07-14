At the end of the New Zealand innings we hadn't scored quite enough runs to win. 245 was a par score and we stopped at 241. Oh well, nothing new there. Bring it on.

That innings wasn't all bad. Martin Guptill hit a four in the first over. Henry Nicholls appealed an lbw and he was right, and went on to score a decent 50. Guppy flicked the ball back over deep third man for six and then a four straight past the bowler. They played the Black Seeds, they played Dragon - Take me to the April Sun in

Related articles:

Mental skills

That's a rule?