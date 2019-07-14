New Zealand's run into the Cricket World Cup final was altered by the weather but it looks as though it'll play ball this evening (NZT).

According to Met Office UK, light rain will change to cloudy conditions by late morning which is set to remain all day.

"Isolated showers in the east soon dying out, then a dry and cloudy morning," Met Office said for the London and south-east England area.

"Cloud lifting from late morning and into the afternoon, with some sunny spells but also an odd coastal shower.

Advertisement

"Warm, but cooler on the east coast. Maximum temperature 23 °C."

Captain fantastic Kane Williamson is predicted to be the nation's top run scorer at the final. Photo / Getty Images

Elsewhere, as of 11.30am, the TAB had received 8000 bets placed on the Black Caps, including one bet of $10,000 for New Zealand to beat England.

In a statement, the TAB said 70 per cent of the money placed on the final has been towards the Black Caps.

New Zealand is currently sitting at $3.35 to take out the final against England who is sitting comfortably on $1.30 head to head.

When the outright winner option for the World Cup final came out a year ago, New Zealand sat at $9 and was paying $10 at the start of the tournament.

About half of the money is on Martin Guptill to be New Zealand's top run scorer, with the opener paying $4.50 and skipper Kane Williamson $3.00.

Trent Boult is paying $3.50 to be New Zealand's top wicket-taker for the final, followed by Lockie Ferguson $4.33 and Matt Henry $4.50.

TAB said the Cricket World Cup final will rank among the top five sporting events in the organisation's history.

The first ball will be delivered for the final around 9.30pm (NZT) at Lord's Cricket Ground.