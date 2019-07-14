The Warriors' biggest weakness in 2019 was exposed again on Saturday night, and ultimately cost them a much needed win at Suncorp Stadium.

While their late fightback to force golden point and their tenacity during extra time were admirable, the 18-18 draw with Brisbane was another missed opportunity.

Draws are rare events in the NRL, with everything engineered to force a result. The last one occurred during the 2016 season.

But the Warriors will have many more regrets than the home side, and yet again the review session won't be pleasant viewing.

The Warriors did more than enough to win the game, dominating yardage and possession. They could have had the match all but wrapped up by halftime, but didn't make the most of numerous opportunities.

From there came a familiar pattern.

The Warriors have rarely managed 80 minute performances this season, and here was another example. It's their Achilles heel, as most weeks they seem to manage one good half and one poor one.

The Warriors were red hot for much of the first 40 minutes, constantly exposing the Broncos' inexperienced right edge.

They rolled down the field at will, with their forwards making hay against Brisbane's much vaunted pack.

A 16-6 halftime advantage wasn't really an accurate reflection of their dominance – they deserved another couple of tries – but it was at least a platform to build on.

Instead, the Warriors seemed to forget the foundations of what had worked so well in the first half.

They went too wide, too early, rather than continuing to plough through the middle.

The recipe was surely to suffocate the Broncos through scoreboard pressure and field position, but instead they helped to revive the home side with a succession of errors.

Both Broncos second half tries were preventable.

Everyone stopped for Anthony Milford's hopeful grubber, before Issac Luke's unfortunate mistake in the in-goal area was pounced on by Darius Boyd, while David Fifita's powerful solo effort was through a succession of half-hearted tackles.

The message from Warriors HQ in recent weeks has centred on playing each moment, staying focused and switched on, but that has yet to fully sink in.

Despite enjoying 58 per cent possession, the visitors were crippled by mistakes. They made 18 in total, with most coming in the second half.

The Warriors were also bereft of fortune, notably with Peta Hiku's try late in the second half being chalked off. The bunker found an alleged knock on in the lead up, when there was a strong case for benefit of the doubt being applied.

The loss of Ken Maumalo in the 56th minute to concussion after a nasty head clash was also a significant factor, and shows how much the team have come to depend on the 24-year-old who had already ran for more than 250 metres at that point. Hiku was also hampered in the second half after a knock.

On the positive note, the team showed impressive energy and hunger during golden point, even if their set up for field goal opportunities again left a lot to be desired.

"I'm pleased that we are going away with a point," said coach Stephen Kearney. "[But a] little bit disappointed that it wasn't two."

The result leaves the Warriors three points outside the top eight, and virtually no margin for error if they want to be involved in September football.

"As long as there is a possibility, we will be fighting every inch of the way," said Kearney. "We've had some pretty close finishes, and I'm sure if we keep at it those finishes will tip our way over the next month or so."