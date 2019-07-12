It's the moment the Silver Ferns have been waiting for.

A rematch against Malawi - the side which took them down in last year's Commonwealth Games.

It was deemed one of netball's greatest upsets and sparked the downward spiral which saw the Ferns fail to medal for the first time in history.

But the Silver Ferns will have their opportunity for redemption tonight when they gear up for their opening game of the Netball World Cup.

And with pride on the line and a point to prove, it's a clash former captain Bernice Mene said was vital the national side won.

"[It's] really important, right from the beginning whistle," said Mene, who first captained the Silver Ferns in 1997.

"They'll want to just consolidate some of their combinations and prove that we can really put out a polished display especially against Malawi when we had such a sketchy run last year.

"It's just about showing your stride, getting out there and doing it your way."

Malawi players celebrating after they defeated New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

The Silver Ferns are coming off the back of what was hailed a successful World Cup warm-up series, despite back-to-back losses against the New Zealand Men's Invitational team.

The once-ailing national side were praised for their fitness and level of intensity on court against the men with a dramatic transformation from what fans saw less than a year ago.

Excited by what head coach Noeline Taurua had achieved with the side in such a short space of time, Mene was confident of a promising campaign.

"Noeline Taurua has done an awesome job combining them, getting a good culture going and I think there is really good depth in the team," she said.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua. Photo / Getty

"They've got a real heritage feeling as well, they were meeting with a lot of the former Silver Ferns before they left so they know there is a real legacy there behind them and that has always been there but I know that Noeline has really consolidated that.

"The potential that we have and the opportunity as well to prove ourselves ... We have a good netball following here in New Zealand but also worldwide and it's time to put it on display."

The Silver Ferns play Malawi tonight in Liverpool at 8pm ahead of games against Singapore and Barbados this weekend.

The Netball World Cup then enters its preliminaries stage two, where the Ferns are expected to cross paths with Australia.