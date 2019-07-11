Age has slowed Charles Allie, but only slightly. At 71, he wants the world record in 100 metres to go along with his age group records in the 200 and 400.

Charles Allie is 71 years old, and he is fast.

Chances are, he is a much faster runner than you are — faster, in fact, than you ever were. Last year in Spain he broke his own world record in his age group for the 400 metres by more than a second. That is essentially a quarter-mile, one lap around a standard running track. He crossed the tape in

