New Zealand's sensational semifinal victory by 18 runs over India at Old Trafford will go down as one of the greatest victories in the country's proud cricket history - but how does it compare to some of the top moments in World Cups past?

10. Australia v West Indies 1975 final (London)

West Indies captain Clive Lloyd shows the Prudential World Cup to the fans after the 1975 final against Australia. Photo / Getty Images

The first ever World Cup final saw the dawn of modern one-day cricket as a popular alternative to the puristic test format - after Clive Lloyd's 85-ball 102 dominated the fearsome Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson. The West Indies, who had beaten New Zealand by five wickets in the semifinal, scored 291 before three run-outs by Viv Richards broke the Aussies by 17 runs.

9. England v Ireland 2011 group match (Bangalore)

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien celebrates scoring his century against England. Photo / Getty Images

What could be better than seeing England beaten in another World Cup group match after being touted as one of the early favourites? Seeing England beaten in another World Cup group match after being touted as one of the early favourites, by Ireland. Kevin O'Brien's 50-ball hundred allowed the Irish to chase down a mammoth target of 328 with five balls to spare - still the country's most famous day on the cricket pitch.

8. Sri Lanka v Australia 1996 final (Lahore)

Sri Lanka captain Arunja Ranatunga celebrates with teammates after winning the 1996 World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Australia are beaten in one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, capping a remarkable tournament by a team still very much one of the international game's minnows. Spearheaded by openers Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana, the Sri Lankans bludgeoned their way through the competition - revolutionising how future ODI innings would be structured. The final? Aravinda de Silva's all-round brilliance had Australia on the ropes before captain Arjuna Ranatunga fittingly scored the winning runs off Glenn McGrath - sending both nations into meltdown.

7. India v Pakistan 2003 group match (Centurion)

Few sporting contests quite compare to the cricketing rivalry between neighbours Pakistan and India - and when these sides met in South Africa more than 1 billion TV viewers tuned in. Pakistan posted a competitive 273, with star fast bowling trio Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar all lining up to defend it. Enter Sachin Tendulkar - the Little Master smashing 98 in no time, leading India to a comfortable six-wicket victory.

6. New Zealand v South Africa 2011 quarterfinal (Dhaka)

Jacob Oram after taking the wicket of South Africa skipper Graeme Smith. Photo / Getty Images

One of South Africa's biggest World Cup chokes saw Graeme Smith's men throw away a place in the last four as they buckled under the pressure of chasing 222. Cruising on 108-2, South Africa lost eight wickets for 64 to collapse to a humiliating 49-run defeat - compliments of Jacob Oram.

5. South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2003 group match (Durban)

A rain-interrupted game saw South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher block out what turned out to be the final ball, thinking the hosts were ahead on Duckworth/Lewis calculations. Instead, the teams were tied and Boucher was the victim of an incorrect message from the Proteas dressing room - sending the host nation crashing out at the group stage.

4. England vs Australia 1987 final (Calcutta)

With England chasing a reasonably modest target of 254 to win the trophy, England batting great Mike Gatting had a brain explosion, attempting a reverse sweep (back then a shot considered against the spirit of the game and discussed as possibly being banned) to Australian part-timer Allan Border. Gatting was dismissed for 41 and England crumbled to 246-8 - falling an agonising seven runs short.

3. South Africa vs Australia 1999 semifinal (Edgbaston)

South Africa's Allan Donald is run out against Australia in Birmingham in 1999. Photo / Getty Images

Needing a manageable nine runs to win from the final over, Lance Klusener hit the first two balls for four, leaving just one run from four to seal his side's place in the final. However, a horrific mix-up with last man Allan Donald led to a dramatic run out which cost the Proteas their final wicket and a place in the final - the team's best chance at World Cup glory.

2. New Zealand v South Africa 2015 semifinal (Auckland)

Grant Elliott hit a six off the penultimate delivery of the match to send New Zealand into the final. Photo / Getty Images

Chasing 298 in 43 rain-reduced overs, the Black Caps were struggling at 149-4 halfway through, before Grant Elliott and Corey Anderson played them back into the fixture. Needing five runs off the final two balls, South African-born Elliott heaved a delivery from Dale Steyn into the crowd for - up until then - the greatest ODI in New Zealand cricket history.

1. New Zealand v India 2019 semifinal (Manchester)

Jimmy Neesham celebrates with Martin Guptill after running out MS Dhoni. Photo / Getty Images

Given practically no chance of winning by fans and the media following three consecutive losses, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ground out half-centuries on a challenging wicket to get the Black Caps to 239-8 in a match played over two days. A clinical all-round bowling performance - led by Trent Boult and Matt Henry - stunned the heavy pre-tournament favourite by 18 runs, sending shockwaves through the cricket world.