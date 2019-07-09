More than a decade after he won Olympic and world championship medals in freestyle swimming, Filippo Magnini is still beating other people in the water.

This time, though, he was in a race to save a drowning man who had fallen off an inflatable swan.

On Sunday, Magnini, 37, was on vacation at the Cala Sinzias beach in Sardinia, Italy, when he and others spotted a commotion in the water, Italian news outlets reported.

A man appeared to be drowning. Lifeguards climbed down from their observation tower to rush into a rescue boat. But Magnini was already ahead of them.

