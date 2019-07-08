David Warner and his wife Candice have been met with furious hate on social media following the opener's World Cup century against South Africa at the weekend.
Candice's heartfelt message to her husband following his impressive knock was hijacked by highly enraged cricketing fans who labelled Warner a "scumbag" and "cheat", among other hate-felt comments.
His wife took to Twitter to issue her and her daughter's love for David, revealing it was the first time baby Isla watched him play.
"Well done my love @davidwarner31 on another terrific century for your country. I know the result wasn't what the team was after but what a week you've had. Isla got to watch her daddy for the first time today and you didn't disappoint. We love you. #proud."
But the beautiful moment was ruined by fans calling for Warner's head from the Australian side.
Despite the backlash, a number of fans leapt to Warner's defence and praised Candice for her message of support.
Warner was banned for 12 months after his part in the ball-tampering incident in South Africa last March.
He was stripped of the vice-captaincy and won't be considered for a leadership position.