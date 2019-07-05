Driving up the Bruce Road to Mount Ruapehu's Whakapapa Ski Field is undoubtedly one of the most mind-melting, inconceivably beautiful sights this country has to offer - all who have had the great privilege can see it now.
Today on the Stoked Podcast we talk to a man (from 7:25) who played a huge role in making that vision possible - this year especially, he deserves an absurd amount of applause.
We give you Steve Manunui - straight off the ski field he's been working on for 31 seasons.
Warning: May contain some coarse language and adult themes, recommended for ages 18+
All this plus so much more. Stay Stoked!
In case you didn't know, we're coming at you with episode 65 of the series, (we know you knew, you're an intelligent Stoked listener). If this one tickles your fancy you can catch the backlog on Apple podcasts here, and iHeartRadio here.