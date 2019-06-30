Follow live as the Warriors host the Penrith Panthers at Mt Smart Stadium.

By Christopher Reive

Try as he may, when asked about running the ball at Penrith Panthers half James Maloney this weekend, Isaiah Papali'i can't help but grin.

"I've got to watch my neck," he says.

"I think it was the last time we played them, the first tackle he did I copped a forearm to my mouth and started bleeding, so it should be interesting."

Maloney, who led the Warriors to the grand final in 2011, is likely to be a target for the Auckland club's pack when they meet at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday as they look to set a platform for their backline to play off of.

The Penrith half averages about six missed tackles per game this season, with his 74 missed attempts being the most in the competition through 14 rounds. Since the 2013 season, Maloney has consistently been among the top three offenders for missing tackles.

But while Maloney's tackling numbers are less than flattering, his play has been a vital part in the Panthers' resurgence from what was a tumultuous early season run.

"It's still a big challenge ahead on that edge. It'll be fun," Papali'i says.

After an impressive rookie year in 2018, Papali'i has continued to impress at the top level and has become one of the team's defensive leaders, averaging more than 38 tackles a game at an 89 per cent success rate.

After spending the majority of his time in the No 11 jersey this season, the 20-year-old will shift to the right hand side with 12 on his back due to Tohu Harris being ruled out due to a foot injury. Adam Blair will join him in the second row, while Jazz Tevaga lines up at lock to round out a new look trio in the middle.

The Warriors ran out 30-10 winners when the sides met at the foot of the Blue Mountains in round 10, but since then the Panthers have won four straight while the Warriors have lost three in a row.

"We take a little bit of confidence in the game plan we did have, but knowing the way they've been going over the past month, there's definitely a challenge ahead of us," Papali'i says.

"Every team that comes here turns up with the right mindset and attitude so we have a big task ahead."