New Zealand's Artem Sitak has capped off the perfect preparation for Wimbledon by winning the doubles title with Israeli partner Jonathan Erlich in Antalya in Turkey.

The 33 year old Kiwi has won the fifth ATP doubles title of his career and second with Erlich after winning on grass in Newport Rhode Island last August.

Sitak and Erlich have beaten Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Slovak Filip Polasek 6-3 6-4 in 1 hour and 16 minutes. They were the dominant team, breaking serve 4 times from 11 chances while their opponents broke twice from their only opportunities.

The win will see Sitak climb to 42 in the ATP doubles rankings.

Sitak and Erlich now head back to London for Wimbledon where their first round doubles match won't be before Wednesday night NZT at the earliest. Sitak who reached the quarter finals last year at Wimbledon with India's Divij Sharan, face a tough opening test against the 9th seeds, Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos.