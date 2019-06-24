Mate Ma'a Tonga centre Solomone Kata has today been granted a release from the final year of his contract with the Warriors and is set to join the Melbourne Storm.

The Storm have confirmed Kata's signing on their website.

The 24-year-old was off contract in 2020 but asked the Warriors for a release so he could join the Storm.

Warriors general manager Brian Smith said Kata is looking for another opportunity to play first grade again.

"Sol has played a lot of football in all grades since joining the club but after being an NRL regular over the last few seasons he has been in reserve grade (Canterbury Cup NSW) recently," said Smith.

"With limited NRL opportunities he was keen to look at other avenues and asked for a release after Melbourne showed interest in him.

"He goes with our best wishes and we thank him for his contribution to the Warriors."

Kata made his NRL debut in 2015, he finishes his Warriors career having played 93 NRL games in five seasons, which included 46 tries.

Storm's general manager Frank Ponissi said Kata and Titans forward Max King will be great additions to the Melbourne club.

"We are delighted to be able to sign two players of Solomone and Max's calibre and thank the Warriors and Titans for allowing them

to join us before the June 30 deadline," said Ponissi.