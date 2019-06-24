Netball Australia and South Australia both issued statements on the future of Maria Folau Sunday, given her support of husband Israel, and her religious views.

But now calls are being made for Netball New Zealand to make their own stance over the playing future of Maria.

Since the Israel saga begun, Netball NZ have remained silent and opted against making comments as Maria had also done the same.

That changed last Friday when Maria reposted her husband's plea for monetary support on her Instagram account.

The Adelaide Thunderbirds star, like her husband is deeply religious, and reposted Israel's initial Instagram post, where he asked for people to donate up to $3 million to help him fund his legal battle against Rugby Australia.

But after Netball Australia and South Australia both made their statement's over the weekend, it has been silence still from New Zealand.

Maria will return to Auckland this week for the Silver Ferns as they begin preparations for the upcoming Netball World Cup taking place in Liverpool in July.

As the tournament draws closer, the questions surrounding Maria will only increase and the pressure on the organisation will multiply.

The recent statement's from both Netball Australia and South Australia addressed the ongoing issue, but drew the ire from one of Australia's greatest ever with Liz Ellis, Australia's most capped netballer, slamming the diplomatic statements of both governing bodies as "not good enough" and called them out for not slamming homophobia in an explosive Twitter tirade.

"Yeah nah not good enough," Ellis tweeted.

"How about this: There is no room for homophobia in our game. Anyone who is seen to support or endorse homophobia is not welcome. As much as I love watching @MariaFolau play netball I do not want my sport endorsing the views of her husband."

But on the same day Israel's controversial GoFundMe campaign was pulled down, Ellis copped a brutal whack over her stance.

The Herald Sun's Rita Panahi responded to Ellis' tweet and slammed the prospect of women being punished for the beliefs of their husbands.

"So, now we want to punish women for the beliefs held/expressed by their husbands? How woke. Netball SA's statement makes clear they do not endorse Folau's comments but that's not enough for @LizzyLegsEllis," Panahi wrote.

"Does @MariaFolau need to be fined or sacked to satisfy the mob?"

FULL STATEMENT FROM NETBALL SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Netball South Australia CEO Bronwyn Klei released a statement on Maria Folau and while the federation did not back her they did not whack her either, taking a diplomatic stand.

"First and foremost, I want to be very clear that Netball South Australia is fiercely determined to provide an inclusive environment that allows anyone to participate in the great game of netball regardless of gender, religious belief, age, race or sexual orientation," Klei's statement said.

"We also believe in fairness and perspective.

"Like millions of other people across Australia, Maria Folau uses her personal social media platform to share her life and beliefs with her family, friends and fans. This week, she shared her husband's controversial GoFundMe post.

"While Netball SA in no way endorses the reposting, we do not believe Maria has contravened our social media policy.

"Maria is a key member of the Thunderbirds. Not only has she provided great strength and leadership on court, she attends and works with netballing clinics, spends a lot of time with fans, engages with local communities and passionately encourages kids with their netball dreams.

"We continue to support her as we support all our players."

The statement then went on to clarify Netball SA's position on equality in terms of gender and inclusiveness.

"To the thousands of people that play netball across South Australia every week:

"Netball SA is not endorsing Maria's repost.

"Netball SA is committed to diversity and inclusion.

"Netball SA and the Adelaide Thunderbirds support and encourage everyone wanting to play this great game."