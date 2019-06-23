It was a little too one-sided for Saturday night's test between the Kiwis and Mate Ma'a Tonga to be regarded as an epic.

But it was still a terrific battle, in front of a boisterous near-capacity crowd.

Make no mistake – that was an extremely strong Tongan side, marking this as a fantastic Kiwis display.

And a surprisingly big win was hardly achieved with home advantage.

One observer counted just six Kiwis flags at Mt Smart Stadium versus hundreds of Tongan ones.

The Tongan fans are the best.

Here are my test heroes.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona

The message from the big Melbourne Storm forward leading up to the test was absolutely inspiring.

Martin Taupau's defection to Samoa just eight days before the game made you wonder just who was really dedicated to the Kiwis' cause.

After the Tongan turmoil of the last two years, Kiwi fans had reason to fear that their team was still one of confused loyalties and hidden agendas.

Asofa-Solomona went a long way towards easing those fears.

His declaration that "it is a true honour to play and put on a black jersey - I will never turn my back on this jersey" was priceless. And he said plenty more amazing stuff apart from that.

At last. A Kiwi player was wearing his heart on the sleeve, the way Taumalolo and co. have been doing.

Asofa-Solomona, whose parents were born in Samoa, was one of the few Kiwis to play like he meant it when they fell to Tonga during the World Cup in 2017.

Playing for the Kiwis appeared important to him, but then again I thought the same thing about Taupau.

Thanks to Asofa-Solomona, it felt like a win to the Kiwis before they even took to Mt Smart on Saturday night.

This punter will always revere him for that.

Benji Marshall

The veteran's return was a triumph. Rest assured he will have been the most powerful voice among the players in the Kiwis camp, and his dedication to the cause has always shone through.

He ran the show superbly.

It brought a lump to the throat, watching him interviewed afterwards. Marshall at his best was the greatest thing you will see on any football field.

The Kiwis need to keep him involved when his playing days are over, if he is willing.

Brandon Smith had an impressive outing against Tonga. Photo / Photosport

Brandon Smith

Wow. I've never seen anything like Smith, who plays like a crazed pin ball. Smith is a test rookie who says "follow me".

Craig Bellamy

It is time to tip a hat to the amazing Melbourne Storm coach because his brilliantly prepared players are at the heart of a Kiwis pack which snuffed out the massive Tongan threat.

Michael Maguire

It can't be easy, running an NRL side and keeping on top of the Kiwis' ever-changing landscape.

But Maguire, appointed the West Tigers boss this year, made it clear he wanted to stay in charge of the New Zealand team if he found a new NRL job.

It was an important show of faith, and despite big hiccups against England last year he has produced top home results against Australia and Tonga.

Ken Maumalo

Okay, I'm just a huge Maumalo fan. He's a human bulldozer, who virtually never fails these days. He is a rare Warriors home-grown success story, which shows it can be done.

Martin Taupau

An unlikely hero…

Quitting the Kiwis the way he did was unforgivable. He's still a dead-set villain actually.

However, Taupau gave this game a great storyline, including allowing Asofa-Solomona to reveal his passion for the Kiwis jersey.

League needs to sort out the ridiculous 11th hour switcheroos by players. Yet for now, Taumalolo, Taupau and co. have given the sport much needed drama and impetus. Life isn't always black and white.

Martin Taupau chose to represent Samoa over New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Greg Peters

The New Zealand Rugby League boss made it clear before the game that eligibility rules need to be tidied up. And they sure do, for the sake of team identities. Well spoken.

At the same time, league has a uniquely tangled make-up of in this part of the world.

That was reflected in the way opponents embraced, chatted and wore each other's jerseys after Saturday night's match.

Dreaming up a new rule for this melting pot is where it gets tricky.

Brandon Smith

He deserves two mentions.

Shaun Johnson

Saves a lot of his best for the Kiwis - picked his magic moments superbly.

Jesse Bromwich

The outstanding Storm forward was wrongly dumped from the World Cup by a confused and image-obsessed Kiwis outfit. Bromwich has returned with honour intact.

The Tongan crowd

Still buoyant in defeat.

Tevita Pangai Jr

The star young forward's commitment to Tonga, at the expense of State of Origin selection, gives hope that the Jason Taumalolo/Andrew Fifita-led revolution will turn into something lasting.

Pangai's presence gave the test a lot of added meaning. I hope Tonga continue to rise as a powerful force who might one day win the World Cup (but not before the Kiwis do it again).

Brandon Smith

Deserves a third mention.