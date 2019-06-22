West Indies batsman Carlos Brathwaite went down in a blaze of glory in Manchester and his post-match despair was supported by a touching moment of sportsmanship from the Black Caps.

In a truly phenomenal innings, the West Indies No 6 batsman fell literally centimetres short of one of the great cricketing comebacks – caught on the boundary with five runs needed for victory.

At 164-7, chasing 292 for victory, Brathwaite – the man with an ODI top score of 50 before tonight – smashed 101 off 82 balls, booming five sixes, each more stunning than the last.

West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite reacts after losing the Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.Photo / AP

The equation had been reduced to six from seven balls, when a short-of-a-length delivery was slapped towards the long-on boundary.

Advertisement

New Zealand's Ross Taylor consoles West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite at the end of the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies. photo / AP

A roar went up from the expectant crowd. Trent Boult lined it up, feet perilously close to the rope. Tiptoeing on the boundary, he hauled it in with inches to spare – sending Brathwaite to his knees, and the Black Caps into ecstasy.

New Zealand's Ross Taylor consoles West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite at the end of the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies. Photo / AP.

A number of the New Zealand players – led by Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Jimmy Neesham - broke from their celebratory huddle to console him with genuine warmth.

The scene was reminiscent of the semifinal in the 2015 World Cup when Black Cap hero Grant Elliott made a wonderful gesture after hitting his famous match-winning six to take his team through to the finals.

POY Grant Elliott helps up a upset Dale Steyn of South Africa after the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between New Zealand and South Africa in 2015. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Requiring 12 off the final over, Elliott hit a six against Dale Steyn on the penultimate delivery to win it for his team. The entire South African team were on the ground, shedding tears. So was Steyn, when Elliott extended his hand to the fast bowler who was lying on the pitch in despair, to offer him commiserations and a few words of encouragement after the loss.