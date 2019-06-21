Fans have rallied to support Israel Folau in his fight to save his rugby career.

Folau started a GoFundMe page asking the public for $3 million to help his legal fight against Rugby Australia after the Wallabies star was sacked for a homophobic social media post.

As of 3pm (NZT) today, the page has received over $250,000 with some individual fans donating as much as $10,000 towards Folau's cause.

Folau had his $4 million contract torn up after being found guilty of a code of conduct breach when he uploaded a graphic on Instagram claiming "hell awaits" gay people unless they repent for their sins.

But he believes he was wrongfully terminated and has pledged to take legal action against his former employer. In a video uploaded to YouTube on Thursday night, Folau said he and wife Maria have already spent upwards of $100,000 in legal fees, and asked for financial help to continue his battle against Rugby Australia.

"I believe it is my duty as a Christian to share God's word. Rugby Australia tore up my employment contract for doing just that, and that's wrong," Folau said in his video.

"Every Australian should be able to practice their religion without fear of discrimination in the workplace.

"Rugby Australia has an army of lawyers at their disposal and they have already said they will divert significant resources to fight me in court. The cost to me and my family of continuing my legal action against Rugby Australia is expected to be significant.

"Since my contract was terminated I have been overwhelmed and humbled by the support received from family, friends, fans and the public. Even people who don't share my beliefs have defended my right to uphold and express them.

"They made me realise I'm not just fighting for my future and my family; I'm fighting for what is right. But I can't do it alone."

At the end of his clip, Folau directs people who want to donate to a GoFundMe page. At the time of writing, he had raised $330 of his $3 million goal.

"My faith is the most important thing in my life. I try to live my life according to the Bible and I believe it is my duty to share the word of the Bible," Folau wrote on his page.

"I believe that sharing the Bible is an act of love and compassion.

"I know some people do not like or believe in the Bible. Indeed, what makes our country so wonderful is that we have such a diverse community made up of so many different cultures and values. But my faith defines me as a person. I do not believe that it is fair or right that I be punished for my religious beliefs.

"I believe the termination of my contract is unlawful, which is why I have started legal proceedings against Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW.

"I know I am putting myself on the line — this action will be very costly in terms of time, money and reputation — but I do not intend to stop now.

"I would be very grateful for your support. Could you make a donation, within your capacity to give, in order to support my action? I have the fight of my life on my hands and every little bit will help."

- with news.com.au