As the Silver Ferns prepare to take on the world's best next month at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool, we take a look back on one of the more extraordinary campaigns in Netball New Zealand history.

It was a hot and humid afternoon in Port of Spain on August 25, 1979.

Rain from earlier in the day had saturated the synthetic surfaced courts of Trinidad and Tobago's outdoor netball stadium, leaving puddles organisers of the World Netball Championship scrambled to dry with squeegees.

Thousands of rowdy local netball fans filled the stadium grandstands as anticipation and tension ahead

