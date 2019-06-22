The Black Ferns are about as invincible as any team can be in the topsy turvy world of sevens.

Despite a spate of injuries, including to superstar Portia Woodman, they won an impressive four out of six titles on the world circuit this season and retained their No 1 ranking.

After the team landed in Auckland from France this week, outstanding captain Sarah Hirini talked to the Herald about the quest for Olympic gold, her amazing link with top All Blacks, learning to fly, and how to unravel opponents' tactics.

How does this season rate out of 10?

I'd give it a seven ... there's always room for improvement. I was really proud of the girls winning another world series.

There were some big names missing through injury ...

Kelly Brazier, Michaela Blyde, Gayle Broughton ... Portia played one tournament and scored 10 tries, which is nuts. She is awesome, amazing. But when someone is out, everyone else steps up. We created depth and healthy competition.

Why all the injuries?

Sometimes it's just bad luck. I know 100 per cent we don't get over trained. We're constantly monitored, with an emphasis on recovery and preparation.

Was coach Allan Bunting's absence for the last three rounds disruptive?

On a personal side you miss the guy, but we understand he needed to be home for personal reasons. We had pretty amazing coaches looking after us, but it did take a bit of adjusting to.

Three years on, how do you view winning silver at the Rio Olympics?

It was disappointing at the time, but when you see other athletes go to multiple Games and not bring home a gold medal, that changes your mindset.

The welcome from the whole of New Zealand and our families ... it was a really special moment showing them the medal. But it has definitely fueled us to be better.

The climate will pose a special challenge in the Tokyo Olympics next year ...

It will be one of the hottest Games to date ... it is supposed to hit 37 or 38 degrees which is extremely hot.

We've hit 35 degrees in tournaments in France and Russia, and it is tough to play six games in a couple of days in that. We will do plenty of heat chamber work at our base in Mt Maunganui, a lot of fitness work, go to hot countries to acclimatise. We'll also go to Japan a couple of weeks before the Olympics.

Hirini hunts down Aussie star Charlotte Caslick. Photo / Getty Images

Has the sevens scene changed much?

It has changed heaps post-Rio ... the game itself, the athletes who play it, the fan base, exposure.

Sevens is growing and growing and after Tokyo it will be completely different to what it is now. The Olympics are huge and a lot of people are seeing sevens as one of the most exciting sports because it is so quick and you don't know what is going to happen.

How has experience and captaincy changed you?

I've learnt so much about myself and dealing with other people, what makes me tick and how to hold yourself in pressure situations on and off the field.

Also, it is about getting life organised off the field, trying to have a career path after rugby.

What is your career path?

I'm doing my pilot's license. I started flying at high school and always had a passion for it, and had the chance to restart this year. It's amazing ... one of the only other things which gives me the same joy as rugby.

It's just me and my instructor in a two seater plane – I feel the pressure. If I muck something up, we're in a vulnerable position.

To fly around Mt Maunganui, to see such amazing views ... I try to fly in the mornings when it is most beautiful. I want to get my commercial license later and potentially fly passenger planes.

Moving back ... Feilding High School has become a rugby hotbed ... four

Whitelocks, Aaron Smith, Codie Taylor and you were all schooled there.

Sam Whitelock and Aaron Smith were in the seventh form when I was in the third, Luke Whitelock and Codie were around when I was there.

It is really nice to come from such a small town and small school and see that success. There's just a love for rugby there.

I went to boarding school with Sam ... our families are really close. My granddad worked on the Whitelocks' dairy farm. They are a great family. My sister and Luke were in the same year at school and are still good friends. Aaron's Smith's mum was my drama teacher.

Codie Taylor's career has really taken off.

I was at boarding school with Codie. He was like a professional athlete at school, in his attitude and demeanour. Watching him then and now, it was always going to happen. He was always doing recovery, always out on the field doing extra work.

Rob Jones, who coaches and teaches there, had coached seven international women players in the short time I was there. Our hostel manager was Rick Francis who really drove us to be successful. He always kept telling us 'if you want it, you have to work hard at it'. Just having that constantly in your ear helps a lot.

The amazing Feilding High School connection...Aaron Smith, Sam Whitelock, Codie Taylor. Photo / Photosport

Looking ahead ... Sam Whitelock may join you as a permanent national rugby captain next year.

I hadn't thought of that.

How much video analysis do the sevens undertake?

We are constantly watching other teams ... we have an app. I want to know teams and individuals inside out. You want to take the chance out of things, even though you won't always get it right.

Can you give us an example things you look for?

If I'm looking at lineouts, I'll look for little cues about what they might do just before they go in the air. Sometimes, if they are going to dummy, they won't bend their knees low enough. Something like a little flick of the wrist may seem tiny, but it can be important.

Do you want to resume a 15s career?

Not at this stage ... I want to spend some time with my husband.

Three of our sevens players are about to join the 15s for the Super Series. I want to mix and match 7s and 15s after the Olympics and try to make the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand. I love both.

Back to the big question – how many teams can win 2020 Olympic gold?

I really don't think there is a pecking order. Six or seven teams could medal. We have to put everything into it.