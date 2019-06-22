The Black Ferns are about as invincible as any team can be in the topsy turvy world of sevens.

Despite a spate of injuries, including to superstar Portia Woodman, they won an impressive four out of six titles on the world circuit this season and retained their No 1 ranking.

After the team landed in Auckland from France this week, outstanding captain Sarah Hirini talked to the Herald about the quest for Olympic gold, her amazing link with top All Blacks, learning to fly, and how to unravel opponents' tactics.

How does this season rate out of 10?

I'd give

