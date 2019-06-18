The Mali women's cricket side have achieved some unwanted history after being bowled out for just six with 10 of the 11 batters failing to record a run in a T20 match.

Mali won the toss and chose to bat first in their opening match against Rwanda in the Kwibuka Twenty20 tournament at Kigali City, Rwanda.

But only one player managed to trouble the scorers with opener Mariam Samake making one before the rest of her team recorded ducks. The five other runs came from two byes, two leg byes and one wide.

Mali were bowled out with 11 overs to spare as the wickets were shared around by the Rwanda bowlers with Josiane Nyirankundineza taking 3-0, Margueritte Vumiliya 2-0, Veronique Iriho 1-0 and Marie Bimenyimana 2-2.

With a run-rate required of 0.35 per over it took Rwanda just four balls to chase down the target and win by 10 wickets.

The previous lowest total was 14 made by China in a T20 game against UAE. New Zealand hold the test record of just 26 scored against England in 1955.

Scoreboard

M Samake c Bimenyimana b Vumiliya 1

R Cisse c Uwimbabazi b Bimenyimana 0

N Traore run out (Nyirankundineza) 0

O Sow run out (Uwimbabazi/Uwera) 0

A Kone b Bimenyimana 0

M Coulibaly c Ikuzwe b Vumiliya 0

T Konate b Iriho 0

A Sangare b Nyirankundineza 0

Y Sangare (c) lbw b Nyirankundineza 0

B Coulibaly not out 0

S Kagnassy lbw b Nyirankundineza 0

Extras 5

Total 6