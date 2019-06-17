The scoreboard will read 'Mason Crane caught Ryan ten Doeschate bowled Simon Harmer' but it's probably worth giving wicketkeeper Adam Wheater an assist following the strange wicket in a Country Championship match overnight.

Essex thrashed Hampshire by an innings and eight runs with Harmer finishing the match with 12-61.

It was his final wicket that stood out thanks to the quick-thinking and fast footwork of his keeper Wheater.

Following an edge, Wheater managed to drop the ball before kicking it up in the air towards the fielder at short leg. Essex captain and former Dutch international ten Doeschate snapped up the catch for a strange dismissal – Crane falling for 20.

Hampshire fell apart in the second innings to be bowled out for just 88 in 29.5 overs after starting the second innings 96 runs behind including Indian opener Ajinkya Rahane picking up the first pair of his career.