By Niall Anderson in Nottingham

Frustrated, but by no means devastated.

The Black Caps' mood after their Cricket World Cup clash against India was washed out reflects the complicated nature of the result – where the teams splitting a point apiece certainly wasn't optimal for New Zealand's semifinal chances, but still had some significant positives.

Whether the result should be viewed through the prism of a point gained, or a point lost, probably depends on the faith held in the Black Caps' chances of winning the Cup.

Advertisement

Believe that they're one of the title favourites, then not getting a chance to prove as much would be viewed as a missed opportunity.

But argue that the Black Caps merely have to make the semifinals to be deemed a real contender, then a point against India will be well received.

The Black Caps were decent underdogs for the clash, so on the balance of probabilities, a point is more than they would have earned if the game went by the form book.

However, while New Zealand fans may happily bank one point, Black Caps coach Gary Stead was disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to play for two.

"It would have been lovely to play for two points, if possible.

"It's always tough mentally, on a day like this, when you come down prepared to play, and it doesn't happen."

Despite the Black Caps' frustration, the result consolidates their strong position looking ahead to their final five games of pool play.

The Black Caps remain atop the World Cup ladder, with seven points from four games. They sit one point ahead of Australia, and two ahead of India, who have a game in hand against Pakistan on Sunday.

The Black Caps' next game is not until Wednesday (NZT), against South Africa.

The general consensus is that six wins (12 points) will be enough to make the semifinals, which would mean New Zealand would still have to win three of their remaining five clashes. However, 11 points could easily be enough as well, which would leave the Black Caps - who as a bonus currently have the best net run rate in the tournament – needing just two further wins to make the semifinals.

Their last two games – against Australia and England – are the toughest remaining on their schedule, and to avoid undue 'must-win' pressure, victories over some combination of South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan over the next two weeks loom as being vital to their semifinal hopes.

For their part, the bookmakers believe further in the Black Caps' chances' of making the semifinals after today's washout. New Zealand are now at $1.40 to make the semis, tipped to do so alongside India ($1.08), England ($1.10) and Australia ($1.20).

The West Indies ($2.20) are seen as the only other likely contenders, with Pakistan ($5.50) and South Africa ($12) the only other sides at shorter than 20-1 odds to make the final four.

While their task might be slightly easier than it could have been after today, Stead knows there is still a serious challenge ahead.

"We know we still have to play good cricket against all the teams that we come up against. South Africa's next on the agenda for us now, so we have to let this one go very quickly and move on to that."