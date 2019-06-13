After four World Cups and two winner's medals, Richie McCaw won't be a part of the All Blacks' 2019 campaign - but it seems no-one bothered to tell him that.

On Wednesday, exactly 100 days out from the start of this year's tournament in Japan, the All Black great and captain of the victorious 2011 and 2015 teams was hilariously trolled by wife Gemma.

The former Black Sticks star posted an Instagram video of Richie furiously pedalling away on an exercise bike, with the caption: "When he realizes the RWC is only 100 days away".

McCaw, who announced his retirement from rugby shortly after lifting the Webb Ellis trophy in 2015, has kept fit for his new-found love of endurance racing since hanging up the boots.

Kieran Read's All Blacks face South Africa in their first pool game on September 21, followed by matches against Canada, Namibia and Italy.

The McCaws welcomed daughter Charlotte in December last year.

Last month, Gemma opened up on motherhood, married life and the possibility of more babies in a candid Instagram Q&A with fans.

Finding herself with a quiet moment, the former Olympian posted to her Instagram followers to "ask me a question", sharing that Richie was out of the house and baby Charlotte was fast asleep.

Gemma and Richie McCaw welcomed daughter Charlotte in December last year. Photo / Instagram

The first fan asked McCaw whether or not she would like more children, to which she replied: "Yes we both would love more, but right now we are just grateful to have Lottie".

When another fan asked McCaw how motherhood was treating her, the new mum was quick to confess that it comes with its challenges: "Loving it. It definitely has its challenges and some days are harder than others but it is so rewarding and nothing prepares you for the love you feel for them."

Earlier this year, Richie revealed some of the psychological demons he had to battle during his rugby career.

Speaking with Movember's Robert Dunne on the A Few Good Men podcast, McCaw opened up about going through periods of anxiety and doubt while playing for the All Blacks.

Richie McCaw has kept in shape since his retirement from rugby in 2015. Photo / Instagram

The All Blacks great recalled a moment before the 2011 World Cup final where he feared he would get dumped as captain of the side if they didn't take out the trophy.

"It only went through my mind once, but the morning of the final – it was a nine o'clock game so we had a long day to fill – I was lying on the bed and I was like 'the reality is if we don't win today, this will be my last game as captain'," McCaw said.