The New Zealand Under 20 side to take on South Africa U20 in their final pool game of the Junior World Under 20 Championship in Argentina, has been named.
Coach Craig Philpott has rung in the changes for the must-win pool match against South Africa.
Captain Kianu Kereru Symes returns to start at hooker and will be joined by Ollie Norris and Fletcher Newell in the front row.
Samipeni Finau, Kohan Herbert and Devan Flanders combine as a dynamic loose forward trio for the second time after impressing against Georgia.
In the backline Fergus Burke, Etene Nanai-Seturo and Billy Proctor retain their starting positions from the 52—33 win over Scotland.
Philpott said the team was ready for the challenge that South Africa will present.
"We have made a number of changes ahead of this match and there is a real sense of excitement in the group about going out and putting in a strong performance.
"It doesn't take much to motivate a group when they are pulling on the black jersey against South Africa, its important the team channel that energy and stick to our structures because we know it will be a hugely physical encounter."
The extended bench has plenty of fire power and Philpott said it will play a crucial role in the match.
"There has been a lot of learning around how to manage the extended bench, we are able to react to how the game is developing to make sure the players we bring on are in a position to make a real impact."
The New Zealand Under 20 side currently sit second, on points difference, behind South Africa in their pool. A win tomorrow would confirm their place in the semi-finals otherwise they would have to wait on other results to potentially qualify as the best finishing second place team.
The New Zealand Under 20 team is;
1. Ollie Norris
2. Kianu Kereru Symes ©
3. Fletcher Newell
4. Cullen Grace
5. Tupou Vaa'i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Kohan Herbert
8. Devan Flanders
9. Leroy Carter
10. Fergus Burke
11. Leicester Faingaanuku
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Billy Proctor
14. Etene Nanai-Seturo
15. Cole Forbes
16. Shilo Klein
17. George Dyer
18. Tamaiti Williams
19. Kaliopasi Uluilakepa
20. Taine Plumtree
21. Kaylum Boshier
22. Jeriah Mua
23. Simon Parker
24. Taufa Funaki
25. Rivez Reihana
26. Lalomilo Lalomilo
27. Quinn Tupaea
28. Scott Gregory