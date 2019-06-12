The New Zealand Under 20 side to take on South Africa U20 in their final pool game of the Junior World Under 20 Championship in Argentina, has been named.

Coach Craig Philpott has rung in the changes for the must-win pool match against South Africa.

Captain Kianu Kereru Symes returns to start at hooker and will be joined by Ollie Norris and Fletcher Newell in the front row.

Samipeni Finau, Kohan Herbert and Devan Flanders combine as a dynamic loose forward trio for the second time after impressing against Georgia.

Advertisement

In the backline Fergus Burke, Etene Nanai-Seturo and Billy Proctor retain their starting positions from the 52—33 win over Scotland.

Philpott said the team was ready for the challenge that South Africa will present.

"We have made a number of changes ahead of this match and there is a real sense of excitement in the group about going out and putting in a strong performance.

"It doesn't take much to motivate a group when they are pulling on the black jersey against South Africa, its important the team channel that energy and stick to our structures because we know it will be a hugely physical encounter."

The extended bench has plenty of fire power and Philpott said it will play a crucial role in the match.

"There has been a lot of learning around how to manage the extended bench, we are able to react to how the game is developing to make sure the players we bring on are in a position to make a real impact."

The New Zealand Under 20 side currently sit second, on points difference, behind South Africa in their pool. A win tomorrow would confirm their place in the semi-finals otherwise they would have to wait on other results to potentially qualify as the best finishing second place team.

The New Zealand Under 20 team is;

1. Ollie Norris

2. Kianu Kereru Symes ©

3. Fletcher Newell

4. Cullen Grace

5. Tupou Vaa'i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kohan Herbert

8. Devan Flanders

9. Leroy Carter

10. Fergus Burke

11. Leicester Faingaanuku

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Billy Proctor

14. Etene Nanai-Seturo

15. Cole Forbes

16. Shilo Klein

17. George Dyer

18. Tamaiti Williams

19. Kaliopasi Uluilakepa

20. Taine Plumtree

21. Kaylum Boshier

22. Jeriah Mua

23. Simon Parker

24. Taufa Funaki

25. Rivez Reihana

26. Lalomilo Lalomilo

27. Quinn Tupaea

28. Scott Gregory