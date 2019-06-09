Football Ferns defender Meikayla Moore has been ruled out of the FIFA Women's World Cup after rupturing her Achilles tendon in training in Le Havre, France.

The 23-year-old centre back, who has played 38 A internationals for New Zealand and was getting ready for her second FIFA Women's World Cup, sustained the injury in the warm-up in the team's second training session in France.

Football Ferns coach Tom Sermanni said he was deeply upset for Moore who is a young player that has grown to be an important member of the national team.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with Meikayla who is devastated to have her World Cup dream over," said Sermanni.

"She is a hugely popular member of our team and was looking forward to her second World Cup where she would have played a big role for us. We wish her well in a speedy and safe recovery. A player of her quality will have many more in the future.

"In terms of our approach for the World Cup, nothing really changes. We know we have a huge challenge ahead of us and that starts with the Netherlands on Tuesday."

The replacement for Moore in the Football Ferns squad is Nicole Stratford.