The cricket world lost its collective mind when Sheldon Cottrell pulled off a miracle catch to send Steve Smith packing in Australia's game against the West Indies at Trent Bridge.

Cricket fans thought they'd witnessed the catch of the year, let alone the World Cup, when Ben Stokes took a blinder in the tournament opener against South Africa but the English all-rounder has some serious competition for the title after last night's effort.

Smith was in complete control as he made his way to 73 and it took a freak act to end his stay at the crease.

The right-hander walked across outside off stump and whipped Oshane Thomas away into the deep on the leg side. As the ball came off the bat he will have been optimistic of adding at least four to his total, if not six.

But Cottrell spoiled the party.



The fast bowler ran around the boundary, stuck out his left hand more in hope than anything else and somehow, the ball stuck. That was incredible enough but the magic didn't end there.

Recovering from the shock of seeing the Kookaburra in his left mit, Cottrell had the presence of mind to lob the ball up as he tiptoed inside the rope. While the ball was in the air he stepped out of the field of play, then back in and snaffled it again to complete the dismissal.

Smith couldn't believe it and the crowd at Trent Bridge went wild — as did Cottrell.

The commentators were stunned as well.

Someone in the back of the commentary box yelled "oh my god" as the disbelief set in.

Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding called the catch "one of the moments of this 2019 men's Cricket World Cup".

"Trent Bridge stands to its feet to applaud. A piece of mastery of altheticism," Holding added.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke called the catch "an absolute ripper".

"Steve Smith cannot believe it. He thought it was six for all money," Clarke said. "That left hand, out of the blue.

"Geez he did well to stay in as well. It looked like the momentum would have taken him over. How does he not go over?

"What a catch that is, what an athletic play from a wonderful athlete."

Social media also erupted over the catch.

Stunning. Just stunning, that catch from Cottrell. Deserves two salutes! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 6, 2019

Amazing #SheldonCottrell simply amazing ... way better than the Stokes catch for me #CWC2019 #AusvWI — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) June 6, 2019

Cottrell's grab will ensure debate rages as to whether he or Stokes can lay claim to the best catch of the World Cup.

Clarke said Cottrell's grab is "not too far away" from Stokes' one and it would take something truly special to top the two stunners so far.

Stokes was fielding at deep mid-wicket when South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwaya slog swept Adil Rashid. Stokes, in off the rope, ran to his right, turned his back, leapt high and wide, stuck out his right hand and hung onto a catch for the ages.

In commentary, Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara said it was "unbelievable" while former England captain Nasser Hussain was stunned.

"No way, no way. You cannot do that Ben Stokes," Hussain said. "That is one of the greatest catches of all time."

Cottrell's catch is now in that bracket too.