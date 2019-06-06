Australia were happy to get the wicket of Chris Gayle but the star shouldn't have been given out during this morning's World Cup cricket clash.

Commentators uncovered the ball before Gayle's wicket, which was jammed down to fine leg for two, was a huge no ball from Mitchell Starc - but the umpire didn't pick up on it.

If it had been discovered, the wicket ball would have been a free hit.

The next ball, Gayle was out LBW, with DRS giving an umpire's call to dismiss the big hitting star.

"Not sure how you miss that to be honest," Michael Holding said of the no ball that wasn't.

"It's not like it was a little one."

Gayle had earlier survived two close calls as Australia dismissed both West Indian openers within the first five overs.

Gayle survived his first call of caught behind with the ball found to have bizarrely hit the stumps on the way through to Alex Carey rather than Gayle's bat.

The next one was an inswinging full toss from Mitch Starc which smashed into his pads.

He reviewed immediately with the ball missing the stumps by a long way.

Finally, Australia had their man with Gayle removed LBW.

Gayle reviewed again but the DRS found the ball was clipping leg stump and the big hitting star had to walk off.

It was the second West Indies wicket to fall after Evin Lewis was caught by Steve Smith off Pat Cummins.

Australia went on to win the game by 15 runs.