Follow below for live updates from game three of the NBA finals.

By Janie McCauley for AP

The Golden State Warriors will take the floor once more without two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, counting on their depth and home court to carry them as they try to inch closer to a three-peat.

Durant is out for Game 3 of the finals on Thursday, still not ready to return for the two-time defending champions as he works back from a strained right calf suffered during the Western Conference semifinals.

Advertisement

Durant didn't practice with the Warriors on Tuesday, and he has yet to get on the court for a structured session since getting injured May 8 in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. Durant was set to some work on the court later Tuesday at the practice facility.

Guard Klay Thompson practiced two days after sustaining a mild strain to his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2. He is listed as questionable for Game 3.

The best-of-seven series with the Toronto Raptors is tied at 1-all.

Thompson said his discomfort Tuesday was bearable — "the pain level wasn't too crazy at all."

"It will be a game-time decision. But for me personally, it would be hard to see me not playing. Hopefully, I'll feel much better tomorrow and be a go for tipoff," Thompson said.

Along with Durant, Golden State is also down backup big man Kevon Looney. He suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his collarbone area and will miss the remainder of the finals.

"He's had such a great season, such a great postseason run," coach Steve Kerr said. "Fortunately it won't affect his future, but it's a big loss for us."