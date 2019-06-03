How bizarre is the 2019 NBA Finals?

Just two games in, it's 1-all with the Golden State Warriors taking Game 2 as they chase a third straight championship while the Toronto Raptors chase their first.

And all social media can talk about is Drake and the kid from and almost 30 year old film franchise.

Drake has been a overshadowing star feature during the Raptors improbable run as they reached the championship series but the Drake curse is still hanging over his head.

Advertisement

The Canadian rapper has been on the sideline throughout their incredible run, cheering on the side with great enthusiasm, but his choice of team to support has generally seen the sides crash out in the most heartbreaking of circumstances.

Some teams have even banned players from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season.

The curse may soon be over — and some fans believe it already is — after the run of the Raptors.

Just don't talk to Anthony Joshua today after he vowed to break the curse against Andy Ruiz Jr. before getting knocked out in the seventh round.

Drake has been up in the faces of Warriors players throughout the series so far but today, Macauley Culkin, the star of the classic 1990 movie Home Alone, stole some of his thunder.

Drake was wearing a jumper with Culkin's face on it from the most famous scene of the movie with the "KEVIN?!?!?!" underneath.

He's referencing Kevin Durant, who hasn't been able to play in the NBA Finals so far with a partially torn calf muscle.

Today, Culkin saw the jumper, tweeting the rapper "Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ."

Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ. pic.twitter.com/GTHMKg6LWU — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) June 3, 2019

It blew up with over 18,000 retweets and more than 100,000 likes.

Post match, Durant alongside Klay Thompson, who suffered an injury during game 2, was videoed taking a shot at Drake.

"We'll see you in the Bay Aubrey," Klay said as Drake left the court. "You weren't talking tonight were you? Bum a**."

“Weren’t talking tonight were ya? With your bum a*s.”



Klay & KD had some words for Drake as they emerged from the locker room to greet their teammates after the Game 2 victory. @kron4news #DubNation | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/hGlIM17KA2 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 3, 2019

Fans were enjoying the fight however, with the off-court battle overshadowing the on-court fight, and the Home Alone chat.

Drake bout to turn around and see this face 😭



2019 weird as hell. pic.twitter.com/XQnA7KkhHS — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 3, 2019

Drake seemingly trolling the Warriors' injured Kevin Durant with a "Home Alone" reference is a beautiful crossroad in pop culture. #NBAFinals https://t.co/gr0V0YSH80 — David Friend (@dfriend) June 3, 2019

#NBAFinals RT @AlanaArmstrong: If KD is Kevin McAllister then Drake must be Fuller.#NBAFinals https://t.co/BgTv3Jvaab — Jorge Luis Lopez Esq (@lopezgovlaw) June 3, 2019

.@Drake has officially stepped into the building with the “Kevin?” Home Alone hoodie. The shaaaaaaade! 😂 pic.twitter.com/IIpYUAHAy5 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 3, 2019

Drake has removed the Home Alone decal from the back of his hoodie. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) June 3, 2019

May the feud continue to kick on.

The 2019 NBA Finals season will be live on Kayo Sports for just $25 per month for two devices at once on Apple, Android and Telstra TV, for Apple and Google Android smartphones, on web browsers and via Google Chromecast Ultra devices. Click here for your free trial.

On court, the battle is heating up with game 3 set to return to Oakland.

Defending champion Golden State needed Andre Iguodala's clutch 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining Sunday to hold off Toronto 109-104 and lift the Warriors level in the NBA Finals.

Seeking a third consecutive title and fourth in five seasons, the Warriors knotted the best-of-seven series at 1-1 ahead of games three and four on Wednesday and Friday in California.

With former US President Barack Obama in the crowd, Golden State trailed by 12 points in the second quarter, made the first 18 points of the third and led by as much as 72-59.