Dimuth Karunaratne has gone into the history books as just the second player to carry his bat in a World Cup match, but he probably didn't deserve the honour.

Karunaratne - who had earlier survived in bizarre fashion when an inside edge didn't knock the bails off - looked to be the last man dismissed for Sri Lanka when he hooked Lockie Ferguson to Mitchell Santner at deep square leg.

Santner came charging in and dived to take what seemed to be a spectacular low catch, plucking the ball just before it hit the grass with a low full-length dive.

However, as the Black Caps prepared to walk off the field, even having seen the replays, infamous television umpire Nigel Llong determined that some part of the ball had hit the ground, allowing Karunaratne to survive.

No wonder the commentators are speechless after that catch by Santner. Unbelievable decision by the third umpire, having been given out by on-field umpires! — Ian Callender (@Ian_Callender) June 1, 2019

That third umpire decision is frankly absurd. Highlights flaws in reply camera footage that's not HD. Santner's fingers were clearly underneath the ball. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) June 1, 2019

Sorry but Santner caught that fair and square. Anyone who plays cricket knows that. Bad decision. #NZvSL — Charlie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 (@charlie_strange) June 1, 2019

Dimuth Karunaratne carries his bat as Sri Lanka are all out for 136 in Cardiff. He should have been given out off the penultimate ball of the innings but third umpire review ruled Santner's catch in the deep was not clean. It was — Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) June 1, 2019

Fortunately for the Black Caps, the decision wasn't a costly one, as Ferguson simply knocked over Lasith Malinga's stumps the next ball to complete the innings.

Weak officiating at the #CWC19 - anyone who has played cricket knows Santner had his fingers jammed under that ball. Great to see karma prevailing and a wicket falling next ball #overofficiating #NZvSL — Luke Miner (@Luke_A_Miner) June 1, 2019

However, it meant that Karunaratne became just the 12th player to carry his bat in an ODI, and joined Ridley Jacobs as just the second to do so at a World Cup - an honour he may need to thank Llong for assisting with.