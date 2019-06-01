Dimuth Karunaratne has gone into the history books as just the second player to carry his bat in a World Cup match, but he probably didn't deserve the honour.
Karunaratne - who had earlier survived in bizarre fashion when an inside edge didn't knock the bails off - looked to be the last man dismissed for Sri Lanka when he hooked Lockie Ferguson to Mitchell Santner at deep square leg.
Santner came charging in and dived to take what seemed to be a spectacular low catch, plucking the ball just before it hit the grass with a low full-length dive.
However, as the Black Caps prepared to walk off the field, even having seen the replays, infamous television umpire Nigel Llong determined that some part of the ball had hit the ground, allowing Karunaratne to survive.
Fortunately for the Black Caps, the decision wasn't a costly one, as Ferguson simply knocked over Lasith Malinga's stumps the next ball to complete the innings.
However, it meant that Karunaratne became just the 12th player to carry his bat in an ODI, and joined Ridley Jacobs as just the second to do so at a World Cup - an honour he may need to thank Llong for assisting with.