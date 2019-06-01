Follow our live coverage as Liverpool take on Tottenham in the Champions League final.

Liverpool have beaten Tottenham twice this season, recorded the third highest points total in Premier League history and are, on this evidence, the better team. Today they should win a sixth European Cup.

Strange things happen to footballers in high pressure matches like the Champions League final though and Jürgen Klopp's players must carefully manage a desire to avenge the bad memories of the final last year with focus on the task at hand. Besides which, Spurs are very good, deserved finalists and there to win.

So, how do both managers approach this match tactically?

How both teams play

Spurs switch between a 3-4-1-2 and a 4-4-2 diamond depending on the opposition, losing 2-1 against Liverpool in March with the former and by the same scoreline back in September 2018 using the latter.

Both formations involve a midfield diamond and players positioned between the lines of opposition defenders. In the 3-4-1-2, Davinson Sánchez started as the middle centre-back but stepped into midfield whenever Roberto Firmino dropped from his 'nine' position, thus acting as both centre-back and defensive midfielder. Christian Eriksen played behind the two strikers.

In the 4-4-2 diamond, either Christian Eriksen or Dele Alli plays as the '10' behind Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, with a defensive holding player at the base of midfield supported either side by Moussa Sissoko and another. Spurs attack in a compact, narrow shape, focusing play through the middle with overlapping full-backs providing width.

One striker often pulls out to a wide position to receive a pass from deep, with the central forwards shifting over to form a lop-sided 4-3-3 during certain phases of play.

Liverpool also play a 4-4-2 diamond even though Klopp's system is essentially a 4-3-3, and just like Spurs they attack in a narrow, compact shape flanked by full-backs. Firmino's role is crucial. He drops behind the strikers from a central starting position allowing Mo Salah and Sadio Mané to attack the half-spaces as though a central striker partnership. If one of those two forces a save from the goalkeeper, Firmino times runs from deep to finish off loose balls, catching defenders by surprise.

Winning the midfield battle

Since both teams focus play through the middle, gaining an advantage in the centre of the pitch is critical.

Sissoko has been a revelation for Spurs this season, transforming from a caterpillar winger into a beautiful butterfly wide-midfielder. He brings energy and determination to the midfield, and is great at winning a tackle then bursting forward with the ball. Sissoko makes Spurs more direct and can start counter-attacks on his own, carrying the ball at speed past opposition players rather than releasing it early.

Harry Winks offers a way to control possession, moving around the midfield to link play and calm things down but against chaotic Liverpool attacks Spurs might opt for a destroyer. For that reason, Victor Wanyama could start at the base of the diamond if they start with a 4-4-2.

Liverpool's midfielders don't need to be as creative on the ball as, for example, Manchester City's David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne because the team functions in a different way. Klopp asks his team create chances by attacking quickly, vertically and counter-pressing high up the pitch to create opportunities to score. Rather than through-balls, Liverpool overwhelm their opponents and force play forwards, having regained possession against a panicked and out-of-position defence.

Fabinho has been outstanding all season in the holding midfield role, and will be joined by two of Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and James Milner.