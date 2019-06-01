Andre Russell wants more than just a winner's medal at the Cricket World Cup. He is after some respect, too.

Even as the newly-crowned MVP of the Indian Premier League, the West Indies all-rounder feels he has a point to prove in England.

"I have come into the team as a big hitter but a lot of people don't remember that I'm a fast bowler," Russell said yesterday, after playing a starring role in the West Indies' seven-wicket win over Pakistan at the World Cup. "They underestimate me.

"I have been getting jealous in the past couple of years. People have me as a medium-pacer. When I see Andre Russell come on the screen and it says I'm a medium-pacer, I think, 'Who are they talking to'?"

If he was using it as a way to motivate himself, it certainly worked against Pakistan.

His short, three-over burst delivered two wickets — including the key one of Fakhar Zaman — for just four runs and sent Pakistan tumbling from 35-1 to 45-3, sparking their capitulation to 105 all out.

Russell fired down deliveries of more than 145km/h, with all his first 16 deliveries short-pitched. Many flew over ducking Pakistan batsmen but were not given as wides, infuriating Pakistan fans who jeered and booed inside Trent Bridge.

It was a clear strategy from Russell and the West Indies. But it might have been borne out of some frustration, too.

"At the end of the day, I showed them I can bowl 90[mph] and I just think they should put some respect on my name, that medium pace should go to fast," he said.

"As a fast bowler, you turn up and see a nice wicket like that [yesterday], it gives you vibes, energy."

In truth, Russell has little about which to complain. Everything is going pretty well for the player who might be the diamond in a West Indies team that could go all the way, winning a first world 50-over title since the glory days of the 1970s.

The 32-year-old Jamaican hit 52 sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and averaged 56, helping him collect the MVP award.

A two-time world champion in Twenty20 with the West Indies, he returned to the country's one-day team for this World Cup after playing just twice since the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand, and scored 56 off 25 balls against the Black Caps in a warm-up match.

He didn't need to bat against Pakistan as the West Indies romped to their victory target in 13.4 overs for the loss of just three wickets.

Russell said he was going to bring his IPL approach to the World Cup.

"I'm still going to play an Andre Russell innings. If I change my game, I may get out doing something I'm not comfortable with. Being aggressive is something that's working well."

- AP