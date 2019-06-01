All the Super Rugby action between the Crusaders and Chiefs in Suva.

Opta has all the key facts ahead of today's game.

- The Crusaders have won their last five Super Rugby games on the bounce against the Chiefs, this after having won only one of their seven games against them prior (L6).

- The Chiefs have led at half-time in four of their last five Super Rugby games at home against the Crusaders; however, they've gone on to pick up just two wins in that period.

- Eight of the Chiefs' last nine Super Rugby games as hosts have been decided by a single-digit margin, including their last five on the bounce across which they've picked up three wins and a draw (L1).

- The Chiefs have won only one of their last eight derbies in Super Rugby (D2, L5); though, that victory came in their last all-New Zealand clash as hosts.

- The Crusaders have conceded just one try in each of their last three games away from home in Super Rugby, scoring 14 of their own in reply in that time.

- The Crusaders have failed to score 20 points in either of their last two Super Rugby games; the last time they went longer without breaking the 20-point barrier was a three-game stint in March-April 2013.

- The Chiefs have conceded the fewest penalties per game (8) of any team this Super Rugby campaign, while their total of two yellow cards is also a joint league-low.

- The Crusaders have scored more tries (59) and points (404) than any other team thus far in Super Rugby 2019.

- The Chiefs have had six different players attempt a place kick for goal in Super Rugby 2019, more than any other club in the competition (Damian McKenzie, Marty McKenzie, Brad Weber, Jack Debreczeni, Stephen Donald, Shaun Stevenson).

- George Bridge (Crusaders) is on a four-game tryless streak, his longest since a nine-game stretch in 2017; however, he has crossed for a five-pointer in each of his last two games against the Chiefs.

Teams:

Crusaders: David Havili, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, Braydon Ennor, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Kieran Read, Billy Harmon, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Sam Whitelock (captain), Scott Barrett, Michael Alaalatoa, Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody. Reserves: Ben Funnell, Isi Tu'ungafasi, George Bower, Mitchell Dunshea, Jordan Taufua, Bryn Hall, Mitchell Hunt, George Bridge.

Chiefs: Solomon Alaimalo, Shaun Stevenson, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sean Wainui, Jack Debreczeni, Brad Weber, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (captain), Lachlan Boshier, Tyler Ardron, Jesse Parete, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Atu Moli. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao, Daymon Leasuasu, Mitchell Jacobson, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Marty McKenzie, Tumua Manu.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe