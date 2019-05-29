The Wallabies have announced their new jersey for the Rugby World Cup.

The new design marks a significant change from recent jerseys, with more green trim and the Wallabies logo moved to the left sleeve to accommodate the World Cup logo.

Wallabies first five Bernard Foley said the kit could be a uniting symbol for the team, who have undergone a long period of controversy after the sacking of Israel Folau.

"I think it looks great," Foley told rugby.com.au.

Advertisement

"A jersey is something that can really ignite the team and unite a nation and we're really proud to unveil it today and now once this is out there it's the real start of the preparation.

"We can't wait for the World Cup and we know there is a lot of hard work to happen between now and then but it's great we can now show this off to our country and supporters."

Many fans took to social media to praise the design.

Great Jersey! Good luck boys! — Pabs (@PabsPol) May 29, 2019

However, not everyone was happy with the new jersey design, while some fans pointed to the promotional campaign's lack of diversity.

Others were left disappointed that there was no sign of the Wallabies' indigenous jersey, which will be used as their away kit.

Is it going to be a cycling event? — Greg Darthey (@GDarthey) May 29, 2019

It’s nice, but it should be the indigenous jersey. 😢 — C H R I S (@sugarwookie) May 29, 2019

Bloody awful! — David Kersivien (@dkersivien) May 29, 2019

What a huge missed opportunity. You guys already had an excellent kit with the indigenous one. This is a yellow Skin. — Ben B (@edward_Neb) May 29, 2019

Where are all the Polynesian or Indigenous players that make up half our squad? Not marketable enough? #WhiteBlooded — Pete (@PeteHong86) May 29, 2019