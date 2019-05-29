The Wallabies have announced their new jersey for the Rugby World Cup.
The new design marks a significant change from recent jerseys, with more green trim and the Wallabies logo moved to the left sleeve to accommodate the World Cup logo.
Wallabies first five Bernard Foley said the kit could be a uniting symbol for the team, who have undergone a long period of controversy after the sacking of Israel Folau.
"I think it looks great," Foley told rugby.com.au.
"A jersey is something that can really ignite the team and unite a nation and we're really proud to unveil it today and now once this is out there it's the real start of the preparation.
"We can't wait for the World Cup and we know there is a lot of hard work to happen between now and then but it's great we can now show this off to our country and supporters."
Many fans took to social media to praise the design.
However, not everyone was happy with the new jersey design, while some fans pointed to the promotional campaign's lack of diversity.
Others were left disappointed that there was no sign of the Wallabies' indigenous jersey, which will be used as their away kit.