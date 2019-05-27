A year after going "too far" with a Black Panther-inspired bodysuit at the French Open, Serena Williams will return looking more like a zebra.

The 23-time grand slam winner stunned onlookers at Roland Garros when she donned a tight-fitting catsuit that made her feel like a "super hero".

But it was later revealed tournament officials weren't fans of the daring look and would seek a heads up from clothing designers in the future.

The Black Panther catsuit which caused a stir. Photo / Getty Images

"It's a bit late because the collections are already designed but we are going to nonetheless ask the manufacturers to let us know what is coming," French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli told France's Tennis Magazine.

"I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena's outfit, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place."

Williams said the bodysuit promoted circulation after she suffered two blood clots following the birth of her daughter, Alexis Olympia.

"I feel like if and when they know that some things are for health reasons, then there's no way that they wouldn't be OK with it," Williams said.

Serena Williams' fierce new look. Photo / Instagram

"I've since found other methods,'' she added. "When it comes to fashion, you don't want to be a repeat offender."

She's stayed true to her word by revealing a look that's never been seen before for this year's tournament.

Williams, 37, shared photos of her Virgil Abloh-designed outfit on social media on Sunday night (NZST) to rave reviews — including her husband Alexis Ohanian who wrote "damn".

Williams, who begins her tournament on Monday night (NZST) with a first-round clash with Vitalia Diatchenko, is yet to comment further on the inspiration behind the black-and-white striped number.

She said last year's outfit was aimed at inspiring women everywhere. "It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves," Williams said.

"I definitely feel like it is an opportunity for me to inspire a whole different group of amazing women and kids. It just kind of expands that, and I really, really embrace it.

"I call it, like, my Wakanda-inspired catsuit. We designed it way before the movie, but still, it kind of reminds me of that.

"I'm always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero and it's kind of my way of being a superhero."