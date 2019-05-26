Coach Steve Hansen says fears about the number of injured All Blacks have been overhyped.

Hansen told Radio Sport's Jim Kayes that all of the World Cup contenders bar Damian McKenzie would be in action before the World Cup squad was named.

In the wide ranging interview, Hansen revealed that McKenzie had been in line to cover halfback behind Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara.

Hansen said there were eight midfield back options including Matt Proctor and Braydon Ennor chasing four positions. And he hinted that outstanding lock Scott Barrett was an option to be used as a blindside flanker.

Advertisement

On the injuries, Hansen said: "There's no point panicking, either they are injured or they are not.

"At the moment there are a number of people who aren't available to play Super Rugby. But when you look at the list, just about all of those players will be back at some point in the Super competition.

"We are well informed, a lot more so than the public. I'm not nervous, just waiting to see how they come back.

"Most of the guys have played a lot of rugby for the All Blacks - you know they can play to a high standard.



"We just hope they get back in time to get the fitness and possibly show us some form during the latter part of the (Super Rugby) competition.

"I understand the nervousness but the fans are smart enough (to know) most of these guys will be back in time.

"I understand the media have to hype it up because that helps get people to click on stories or buy the paper. The reality is all bar one will be back before the World Cup team is named.

"Let's not dwell on that injuries now. We'll probably get someone else along the way but that's the nature of our game."

On the positive side, Hansen said Waisake Naholo had made a decent return for the Highlanders. Liam Squire and Dane Coles were also on the way back through club rugby.

With McKenzie out of the World Cup picture, Hansen said Chiefs halfback Brad Weber had forced his way into the selection discussion. Weber has been keeping All Black fringe halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi out of the Chiefs starting lineup.

But Hansen also noted that Tahuriorangi had struggled to get a start for the Chiefs last year, when he was promoted by the All Black selectors.

Hansen said Scott Barrett was "a lock who can play six - he did a very good job against South Africa at North Harbour when Liam Squire had to come off.

"He's playing some wonderful football at the moment. He can play at lock or at six...(but) I'm not coming on the radio today saying we're picking him at six or lock."

On whether they take two or three specialist first five-eighths, Hansen said: "You have to ask yourself do we have anyone else in the team who could possibly play against Namibia or Canada, which are lesser games rather than having someone (a third No 10) sitting there taking up a spot."

This would appear to be a nod towards Jordie Barrett acting as No 10 cover.

Hansen said any rugby follower could name the first 25 players in the World Cup squad. The selectors had not make up their mind on the positional makeup in some areas because there was no need to yet.

"There is no point in committing ourselves to one way or the other at this point," he said.

He added: "Everyone has got an opinion. We've got to make sure we don't get bombarded by everybody else, do our homework, and make sure we are doing the right thing for the team."