Joseph Parker tonight celebrated the birth of his third daughter, Michaela - and for the third time the Kiwi heavyweight has missed the occasion while overseas on training camp.

At about 7pm tonight Parker posted an image of Michaela Florence Parker, wrapped in a pink and grey onesie, wearing a "Parker" team beanie, on his Instagram account.

The 27-year-old former heavyweight champion and partner Laine now have three girls under the age of 3, with Elizabeth, 2, and Shiloh, 10 months, already making up their south Auckland family.

Parker is in Las Vegas after just starting a training camp, this month, with Kevin Barry.

Advertisement

Parker's promoter David Higgins said the team was negotiating his next fight deal - but an opponent was not yet set.

A practically identical picture of Parker's daughter Shiloh, dressed in the same attire as her new sister Michaela tonight, was posted on Parker's Instagram last year.

"[Laine] will be giving birth in May," Parker told the Herald in March.

"She's a great mum. I have two girls and another on the way and I'm praying that the baby is born healthy and strong.

"Everything is good - the family is good. I'm spending a lot of time with the kids – I'm teaching my daughter Elizabeth some shadow boxing. She's doing some push-ups at home.

"She copies everything I do. I practise shadow boxing in the mirror, 'one-two, one-two', and she does the same."

Asked then in March about the possibility that he will once again be in Las Vegas training rather than in Auckland for the birth, Parker said: "It depends on the fight and when camp will be ... [but] I'd love to be here."

Parker is usually based in Las Vegas with Barry but had an extended time in New Zealand with his family following his last fight in Christchurch in December.

Parker's proposed fight against Englishman Dereck Chisora in London on April 20 did not go ahead.

Parker pulled out of the Chisora fight because no contract arrived from the United Kingdom in time for his minimum nine-week camp and so he and his team are now looking for a new opponent, the most significant possibility being the not inconsiderable figure of Tyson Fury.

"In order to be the best you have to fight the best," Parker said. "We have a lot of respect for Fury but I want to jump into the ring with him and test myself. I'd love to do that. But it has to make sense for both sides.

"Boxing-wise it would definitely make sense because if I beat him, damn, I'll be right up there.

"There's nothing solid yet," Parker added in terms of talks. "We want people to know we're the team who will take on any challenge. We don't care, we'll fight the best in the world and we believe he is the best.

"I might be a risk for him, but then again he might look at me and think 'I'm the bigger man and have just put on this great performance against Wilder - what's Joseph going to bring to the table?'"