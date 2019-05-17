Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua said she would have no issue selecting Maria Folau in New Zealand's World Cup squad, despite her husband's ongoing saga with Rugby Australia.

Maria's husband, Israel Folau, had his four-year A$4 million contract terminated by Rugby Australia on Friday following the fallout to his anti-gay Instagram posts.

While Maria has not shared the same views as Israel publicly, the Silver Ferns veteran has supported him in the past through a post which read: "Stand with God no matter what ... Don't be afraid to stand up for the truth, even if that means you will be standing alone".

But the termination of Israel's contract has so far not bothered Taurua, who told Stuff Maria was still in the mix.

Advertisement

"I have no issue with her," Taurua said.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua. Photo / Getty

"I have no cause for concern at the moment. As long as she does what she needs to do out on court and is prepared as much as possible like anybody else, she's in the same [selection] boat.

"She's toiling away behind the scenes over here [in Australia]. She's learning a lot I know and being immersed in the Australian way will only be positive for her game."

Maria, who is currently playing for the Adelaide Thunderbirds in Australia's Super Netball competition, is all but set to be named in the Silver Ferns squad on Thursday as one of the game's best shooters.

Her experience with the British media, however, could pose problems with no restrictions around social media set to be placed on the Ferns during the World Cup - a timely reminder about using platforms wisely according to Taurua.

"Like everything we've got to be clear what our strategy is moving forward in regards to communication and regards to social media," she told Stuff.

Maria and Israel Folau. Photo / Getty

"That's the given, I suppose. We're still in the throes of selection and we will work to make sure we have the plans sorted as to what that is going into the worlds or over in England."

Earlier this week, Maria revealed how she was nearing retirement, suggesting that July's World Cup could be her final outing in the black dress.

"Let's just say I'm very close to the end," she said, in an interview with former Australian goal shoot Catherine Cox.

"It's only been in the last couple of years where I've realised netball isn't everything.

"Netball is a huge part of my life, but there's other things in my life that have come into place that really need to take forward stead."