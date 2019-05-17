Follow live updates as the Hurricanes host the Jaguares in Super Rugby.

Hurricanes head coach John Plumtree has made just two changes to the starting XV to face the Jaguares on Friday night.

The experienced James Marshall will start at first five-eighth in the absence of Beauden Barrett who is on the second of his All Black rest weeks, while Du'Plessis Kirifi will start at openside flanker.

Marshall, who will make his 49th appearance for the Hurricanes, has impressed off the bench after returning from the shoulder injury he suffered in round one.

Kirifi's inclusion sees Ardie Savea move to No 8 with Reed Prinsep unavailable after he suffered a bad cut to his face in the Hurricanes' 22-12 win over the Blues last week.

There are four changes to the bench from last week with Heiden Bedwell-Curtis providing loose forward cover, Chris Eves comes in for an injured Fraser Armstrong while Fletcher Smith and Salesi Rayasi come into the match day squad.

Plumtree was impressed with the overall work of the whole squad at Eden Park and the impact they got off the bench against a really physical Blues side.

"We are expecting the same sort of physical challenge from the Jaguares who showed last year and last week against the Highlanders that they can perform really well in New Zealand," he said.

"They also play a really entertaining style of rugby and are prepared to use the ball from anyone on the field so our defence is going to have to be really good again this week.

"We really want to end this block of five games on a high in front of our fans and head into the bye week in good shape."

The Hurricanes will be aiming for their sixth-straight Super Rugby victory.