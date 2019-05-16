Black Caps wicketkeeper Tom Latham is a doubt for the Cricket World Cup after suffering a finger injury.

The 27-year-old's left middle finger was "displaced and cracked" during the warmup game against Australia in Brisbane last week, reports Stuff.

Latham was struck on the finger and was forced to leave the field for medical attention.

According to Stuff, NZ Cricket medical staff confirmed that Latham's finger was straightened and x-rays showed that he suffered a small fracture to the tip.

The injury leaves Latham in doubt for at least the early stages of the tournament in England and Wales.

He was cleared to travel with the team, who depart on Sunday, but it is unknown when he will be available again for the Black Caps.

